Rohit Shetty Says People Were Betting Against The Success Of 'Sooryavanshi' Before Release

Rohit Shetty's fourth instalment in his cop universe, Sooryavanshi, proved to be one of the biggest Bollywood movies to be released in theatres post the pandemic restrictions were eased. Originally slated to be a pre-pandemic release, the movie had a rocky path and was delayed serval times before finally releasing earlier this year on the occasion of Diwali. Sooryavanshi also became the first Bollywood movie in almost two years to cross 100 crore in box office collections.

Rohit Shetty opened up about the delay of Akshay Kumar starrer and said that people were betting against the success of the movie even a day before its release.

Rohit Shetty says people were expecting Sooryavanshi to flop

During an episode of The Bombay Journey by Mashable India, Rohit Shetty said that one day before the movie's release people were betting against the success of the movie. He said it was the love of the audience and by the grace of God that the movie was so successful at the box office. Shetty said that the betting against the movie continued till Thursday night, amongst a lot of people in the industry. The filmmaker added that no one told him directly because they were scared, but he got to know about it eventually.

Earlier in an interview with PTI, Shetty revealed that he got several offers from OTT platforms, but he stuck to his ground and waited for theatres to reopen. He said, "People said, 'Cinema halls are dead, there is no future of films theatrically' but I wasn't worried. There were offers from OTT for the film, there was a lot of discussion in my office that we should move on. But I didn't want to, I wanted to wait."

Sooryavanshi marks Shetty's fourth film in the cop universe after the Singham franchise led by Ajay Devgn and Simmba, featuring Ranveer Singh. The film follows the story of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar), who stops a deadly terror attack on the city. It also stars Katrina Kaif and features Devgn and Singh in extended cameos. The movie has currently earned over 186 crore on box office and inching towards the 200 crore mark.

