Rohit Shetty Shares Emotional Post about 'Cirkus' Failure, injury

After going through a rough couple of weeks with his latest film 'Cirkus' not performing well at the box office and getting injured on the sets of another shoot, Rohit Shetty has opened up about his recent struggles with a heartfelt post.

Taking to Instagram, the director-producer penned an inspirational note saying that he and his team ‘have gone through a lot’ but they will ‘rise, fall, and rise again’.

Rohit Shetty shared a picture where he was wearing a cast on his right arm with the following caption: "From Cirkus to my accident on set, my team and I have gone through a lot in the last few weeks! WE RISE, WE FALL, BUT WE RISE AGAIN NOT JUST TO FIGHT THE BATTLE, BUT TO WIN IT!!!

He also shared some details about the 'Indian Police Force' and 'Singham Again' in the same post. Rohit added, "Shooting the last schedule of INDIAN POLICE FORCE in HYDERABAD before we commence the pre-production of SINGHAM AGAIN."

Take a look at Rohit Shetty’s post here:

Soon after the director shared the post, fans along with his friends from the film fraternity industry commented in his support.

‘Shershah’ actor Sidharth Malhotra commented saying, "come on with fire and clapping emojis."

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon wrote, "True that."

The 'Golmaal' director recently met with an accident during the shooting of his upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' in Hyderabad. He sustained an injury on his hand and had to undergo minor surgery.

