Rohit Shetty Spills Beans On 'Cirkus'; Reveals He Wanted To Do Comedy With Ranveer Singh

Over the past two decades, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has given the audience over a dozen family entertainers. High-octane action and humour are mostly found in his films which never fail to entertain the audience. From his comedy films such as the Golmaal series, Chennai Express and All The Best, the actor also introduced the viewers to his cop universe which includes Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. While the director is now eyeing his upcoming comedy Cirkus, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, he recently spilt some beans about the film and revealed he wanted to do a movie in this genre with the Padmaavat star.

Rohit Shetty's last directorial outing was Sooryavanshi, which starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The movie was a success as well as one of the first films to get a theatrical release during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the filmmaker is now focusing on Cirkus, he recently opened up about the reason behind making the movie. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty revealed how he had not made a comedy after Golmaal Again, which starred Ajay Devgn. Therefore, he wanted to bring a story in the comedy genre and work with Ranveer Singh in it.

Rohit Shetty said, "We didn't make a comedy film for a long time. After Golmaal Again, we moved on to Simmba and Sooryavanshi, so it was a collective instinct to make a comedy now, that too with Ranveer, since we had not done this genre. His presence made it even more exciting."

Rohit Shetty further revealed how much like Sooryavanshi, Cirkus also has a history. He quipped the film was the first one to get into the production stage during the pandemic. He added, "So many producers and directors visited our sets to see how we are shooting." The actor further dedicated the film to the technicians on his team.

Cirkus release date

Cirkus will mark Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh's third collaboration. Touted to be a comedy-drama, the movie also features Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. While it will also see a huge ensemble of comic actors, the movie is set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022.

