Rohman Shawl Addresses Wedding Rumours With Sushmita, Says 'already A Part Of Her Family'

Rohman Shawl reacts to marriage rumours with Sushmita Sen

As Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been giving major couple goals, a fan asked him about his wedding and in response, Rohman said, “I am already a part of her family and like a father to Renee and Alisah.” However, the particular story is not available or has been deleted currently. During the session, he also said that Sushmita's best qualities are her "awareness" and he thinks "she's the best".

He also said that he hasn't gained the right to be called a celebrity yet and whatever fame he has is because of someone else, which looks like he was referring to his partner, Sushmita. A fan asked, "Do you enjoy being a celebrity, and how does it feel to not be able to walk freely on the roads?" In response, Rohman said, "To be true, I haven't really done much to achieve that status yet! It's a privilege that I got because of someone who worked so hard for it! But the day I earn it on my own, I will definitely answer this question." Further, a fan asked, “Have you ever been offered to a movie? If not would you like to do?" While answering, Rohman revealed that has been approached for acting offers in the past and he thought acting was never a part of his plan.

As reported by Hindustan Times, in an interview earlier, Sushmita Sen spoke about how the pair met after Rohman slid into her DMs on Instagram and she mistakenly responded. She also said that Rohman couldn’t believe that she replied and that made him jump all around. He initially invited her to watch him play football but eventually, they decided to meet on a coffee date.

