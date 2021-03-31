Rohman Shawl And Sushmita Sen's Banter Over Former's Shayari Puts Breakup Rumours To Rest

Over the course of the past few weeks, all the ardent fans of Sushmita Sen have been wondering whether she has parted ways with beau Rohman Shawl as a result of her cryptic posts on Instagram. However, amid all the breakup rumours, the love birds' romantic banter over Rohman's latest post on Instagram has finally put all the speculations to rest. On Tuesday, the Aarya actor showered her boyfriend with heaps of praise over his heartfelt shayari on loneliness.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl indulge in social media PDA amid breakup rumours

Actor Sushmita Sen's relationship with beau Rohman Shawl became one of the hot topics of discussion among netizens on social media ever since the former shared a '#factcheck' post on Instagram about men's mistakes and women's problems back in February. Now, on March 30, 2021, the 45-year-old took to her Instagram handle yet again to share a cryptic note hinting at healing herself, leaving netizens questioning her relationship status with her model lover. However, Sushmita was all praise about her "Jaan" after he recently penned an emotional Shayari about befriending a tree to keep loneliness at bay.

Yesterday, Rohman Shawl flaunted his photography skills by posting two pictures of a tree on his Instagram handle. In addition to posting the photos, the model-singer also put his shayari-writing skills to the test by penning an emotional one on Instagram. He wrote: "Uss waqt,uss jagah, jaha mujhe laga main akela hoon, waha mujhe is paaid ka saath mila !! Isey ab maine qaaid kar liya hain, aur akelepann se rishta gair kar liya hain -RS #rohmanclicks #rohmanwrites #rohmanfeels #serenity".

Check out Rohman Shawl's Instagram post below:

Soon after Rohman's IG post surfaced on social media, his ladylove slid into the comment section of his post to praise his writing skills. An impressed Sushmita commented, "Ufffff jaan! Baat toh hai" followed by a red heart emoji. Later, her boyfriend also didn't hold back from shelling major couple goals for fans as he replied to his girlfriend's comment writing, "sangati ka asar hai". With their recent romantic banter on Instagram, the celebrity couple put all the speculations surrounding their much-talked-about breakup to rest.

Take a look:

Promo Image Source: Sushmita Sen Instagram

