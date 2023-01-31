Rohman Shawl Cheers For Ex Sushmita Sen's Look In ‘Aarya 3’ Teaser; 'You Go Girl'

Rohman Shawl gave a shoutout to ex-girlfriend Sushmita Sen on social media on Monday. Sushmita shared a brief clip from her web series 'Aarya' showcasing her character in the upcoming season. In the video, Sen can be seen smoking a cigar while loading a gun.

Seeing the former Miss Universe in this bold avatar, Rohman posted a reaction video on his Instagram. He wrote in the caption, “Yaaar ye toh banta tha !! I know you all felt the same watching it. You go girl @sushmitasen47. Chakk de phatte. #Aarya3 #reels #reaction #biggestfanalways.”

Check out the post here:

Sen also returned Rohman's love commenting, ” Too cute!!!.” To this, Rohman replied, “Too hot”. As a fan asked ‘kya chal raha hai (what’s going on)’, Rohman answered, “Aarya 3 ka shoot chal raha hai”.

More on Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen's relationship

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen started dating in 2018. They broke up three years later in 2021. Announcing the break up on Instagram Sen wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains."

Both of them remain close friends and Rohman shares a bond with Sen's family, her daughters Alisah Sen and Renee Sen.

In July last year, Lalit Modi made his relationship public with Sushmita Sen. He posted a number of pictures and referred to her as his "better half." A few months later, Lalit changed his bio and removed the photo of him and Sushmita from his Instagram sparking rumours of separation.