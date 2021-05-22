Rohman Shawl Pens Endearing Note For Sushmita Sen On 27 Years Of Miss Universe Win

Its been 27 years since actress Sushmita Sen brought pride to India by becoming the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title in 1994. On the 27th anniver5sary of the special milestone, Sushmita’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl took to his Instagram Stories and penned adorable words for his lady love while praising her beauty. Rohman thanked the actress for bringing this joy and pride to India with her ever-charming persona.

Rohman Shawl pens adorable note for girlfriend Sushmita Sen

“27 years of glory Thank you (Sushmita) for bringing the crown home and thank you for inspiring us ever since #27years #Bestmissuniverseever,” he wrote. Sushmita's daughter Renee also took to her Instagram Stories and celebrated the memory. The post featured a framed picture of Sushmita's moment of victory, along with a note for her mother. Renee wrote, "27 years of creating HISTORY!!!!! Here's to celebrating you, always Maa," with a heart emoji. Earlier, on the joyous occasion, Sushmita looked back at the time she won the crown with several throwback pictures on Instagram. Sen has been a role model for many over the years and has set an example for a lot of young women.

The actress took to Instagram and shared an unseen throwback picture from her pageant days, wearing a white dress, and captioned the post, "Have you ever stared at the impossible & thanked God for giving you the opportunity to make it possible? I have!!! To my Motherland INDIA. Happpyyyyy 27th Anniversary of India’s first-ever victory at #MissUniverse in Manila #philippines. That early morning on 21st May 1994, not only changed an 18 yr olds life forever...it made History!! #mahalkita Philippines 🇵🇭 for the romance we have shared for 27 years & counting. Thank you #misscolombia1994 Carolina @carogomezfilms for teaching me undying grace! Thank you to all the kind & loving people, from around the globe, that touched my life from a VERY young age & inspired the woman I am today!! Eternally grateful I remain!! Sushmita added that the universe doesn’t know impossibilities, it only manifests your beliefs, therefore one should choose wisely. She concluded her caption by thanking everybody for their precious messages and generous blessings



(IMAGE: ROHMANSHAWL/SUSHMITASEN47/Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.