Rohman Shawl Shares Hilarious Meme Sent By His Mom Featuring Beau Sushmita Sen; See Post

Model Rohman Shawl made his way to Instagram on Monday, 6 September 2021, to share a humorous story on his feed. He posted a meme featuring Sushmita Sen, which his mother had sent him. The model and Sen have been dating for a few years now.

Rohman Shawl’s mom sends him meme featuring Sushmita Sen

The meme Rohman Shawl’s mother sent him was on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. It featured Sushmita Sen from Main Hoon Na, where she played the role of a chemistry teacher and the 3 Idiots’ teacher, who was played by Boman Irani. The meme was a comment on the two different types of teachers and the drastic difference between Sen and Irani’s characters. Rohman Shawl wrote, “My mom sent this to me, Had to share. #happyteachersday.” He accompanied his caption with a heart and laughing emoticon.

See the meme here:

Sen was recently in the news after she posted a heartwarming post on Instagram for her daughter, Renee Sen’s 22nd birthday. Calling her daughter her ‘first love’, the actor penned down a lovely birthday wish for her. She wrote, “Two decades of being YOUR Maa…what an avalanche of blessings indeed!!! “ Fans and friends headed to the comment section of the post to shower their love and blessings on Renee.

The actor also wished her younger daughter, Alisah earlier this week with an adorable video on social media. She included some major throwback pictures of her daughter and also some recent family pictures. She called Alisah ‘God's most precious gift’ and wished her a happy 12th birthday. She wrote, “Happpyyyyy 12th Birthday Alisah. To God's most precious gift & the love of my life...Happpyyyy Birthday my Shona Maa!! Thank you for being born...you make this world a beautiful place...adding to each passing moment...more goodness, kindness & love!!! I am soooooo proud of you!!”

Sushmita Sen was last seen in Arya, which aired on Disney+ Hotstar. The first season was released in 2020, and the second instalment recently wrapped up its shoot. The crime drama is based on a Dutch drama series titled Penoza.

Picture Credits: Sushmita Sen-Instagram