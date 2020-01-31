Romantic-Comedy Movies Of The Decade That Are Ideal For A Date Night

If you are a big fan of Bollywood movies, then you surely will love these collections of Romantic movies from the last decade. Not only are these movies heart-warming, but they are also an ideal pick for a romantic date night. Have a look at the list of romantic comedy dramas that you would love to binge-watch this Valentine's day-

Also Read | Bollywood Classic Romantic-comedies That Are A Delight To Watch

Romantic Comedy movies from the last decade to watch

Band Baaja Baaraat

Band Baaja Baarat is a super-entertaining and romantic movie starring Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh. This romantic comedy-drama will surely remind you of traditional Hindi-movies that is replete with a bunch of great songs, dance, and of course romance. The film Band Baaja Baaraat majorly focused on creating a relatable story, crafting genuinely hilarious sequences, and developing an original soundtrack.

Also Read | Here Are The Best Quotes From Romantic-comedy Telenovela 'Jane The Virgin'

Barfi!

Barfi is a movie that was not just an art but something that was close to cinematic perfection. The movie starred Ranbir Kapoor, Ileana D-Cruz, and Priyanka Chopra. Barfi is a must-watch film with a blend of the original story, supported by great performances, a delightful soundtrack, and of course, a quirky romance. The charming cinematography of the movie that captured the essence of Kolkata just made the film an amazing one. This amazing romantic comedy-drama will make you cry and laugh in equal measures.

Vicky Donor

Vicky Donor was a path-breaking movie. This film dealt with the subject of sperm donation which was far from your usual subject of a romantic comedy. The movie was also a great success thanks to its relevant dialogues, a viciously woke grandmother, and a hilariously precise portrayal of Punjabi and Bengali stereotypes. The movie starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam.

Also Read | Romantic Movies Inspired By Real-life Events: 'The Vow' To 'The Invisible Woman'

The Lunchbox

The Lunchbox was a movie Lootera, which did not have a conventional ending. The Lunchbox is a film that returns you to this time after time, eager to experience a rare shade of romance, and a surprising attitude to life. The movie had some amazing actors like Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur, which gave us this love of good food and great performances too.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

This movie was a totally unidimensional depiction that falls under romantic comedy-dramas. The romantic comedy, Dum Laga Ke Haisha starred Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles. This movie brought a refreshing change in Bollywood with its amazing casting and subject. It received a huge range of credit for flawlessly balancing comedy with drama and bestowing a romantic story that blossomed amazingly.

Also Read | Bollywood: Top 5 Romantic Movies To Binge-watch Right Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.