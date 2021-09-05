Ronit Roy On Sidharth Shukla; Pankaj Tripathi Says His Daughter Is BTS Fan | B'wood Recap

Ronit Roy Condoles Sidharth Shukla's Death: "He Was So Young, Had So Much Promise"; WATCH

Much-loved television star and reality TV personality, Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday. The actor suffered a heart attack on the morning of September 2. Ronit Roy opened up about the sudden death of the actor in an exclusive interview with Republic World and called the late actor a man with ‘so much promise'.

Rahul Vaidya Shares Sidharth Shukla's Mother Rita Shukla's Words That Left Him Broken

The demise of Sidharth Shukla on September 2 came as a massive shocker for his family and friends. His mother Rita Shukla and close friend Shehnaaz Gill felt completely shattered with their loss. The late actor's close friend Rahul Vaidya shared what the duo went through when he visited them at Sidharth's residence on the day of his death.

Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday: From 'Mirzapur' To 'Ludo', Look At His Best Performances

Pankaj Tripathi is known for his versatile acting range and has acted in over 60 films and as many television shows. The actor since his breakthrough in the crime drama movie Gangs of Wasseypur has given back-to-back critically acclaimed performances. As Pankaj Tripathi clocks his 45th birthday, take a look at some of his finest performances.

WATCH EXCLUSIVE | Ronit Roy Talks Why He Chose To Work On Upcoming Show Candy; "just Wanted To Tell A Story"

Actor Ronit Roy will soon be seen in the mystery thriller series Candy. In a an exclusive interview with Republic World, the actor opened up about what made him come on board his upcoming series. Ronit revealed that all the characters of the series were well written and he saw great potential in the script. The actor also said that he himself sat down with the team and added more edge and emotion to his character.

Neetu Kapoor Celebrates Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary With His Cutout & Unique Cake

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor took to her social media to share a glimpse into the celebration of late actor Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary party. The party was attended by several legendary actors of Bollywood and close friends of the late actor. See the pictures and the themed cake that became the centre of attraction at the party.

IMAGE- SIDHARTH SHUKLA, RONIT ROY & PANKAJ TRIPATHI'S INSTAGRAM