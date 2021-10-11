Ronit Roy's Birthday Wish By Brother Rohit Roy Has A Fun Twist To It; Know What

Actor Ronit Roy, who shares his birthday with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, celebrated his 56th birthday on Monday, October 11. On a special day, the actor received a beautiful birthday wish from his younger brother and actor Rohit Roy on social media. Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared two photos, one showing him posing with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and in another, he is seen posing with his brother Ronit. In the caption, Rohit called the two actors 'the coolest blokes in town'.

He wrote, "Happy birthday to the coolest blokes in town! One I was born with, the other I was born to! (My friends know what I mean)I wish both my favourite people loads of love, prosperity and GREAT health moving forward! Aap dono humesha meri duaon me rahoge !Happy happy birthday my dearest Amit ji and Pinky! @amitabhbachchan @ronitboseroy[sic]."

Ronit Roy's birthday post:

Suniel Shetty shares birthday wish for Ronit Roy

Actor Suniel Shetty also took to his Instagram stories and wished Ronit on his birthday. Sharing a photo of Ronit, Suniel wrote, "A very happy birthday to the very talented @ronitboseroy Have an awesome year ahead[sic]."

Take a look:

Ronit Roy wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

Ronit Roy has also taken to his Instagram handle to wish the megastar, Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing a throwback picture of himself with the legendary actor, he penned a heartfelt note that reads, "I cherish all the times when I’ve had the opportunity to be by your side. I’m grateful for all that I’ve learnt from you which has immensely influenced my life in a better way. May you have abundant good health love and joy in your life. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAHEB! @amitabhbachchan[sic]."

Rohit Roy to feature in fictional audio thriller series ACP Gautam

In terms of work, actor Ronit Roy is gearing up to essay the role of a cop in the Spotify-commissioned Original series titled ACP Gautam. The fictional audio thriller series is a part of Spotify's new slate of releases and will add up to the 50 originals ventures by the audio streamer in India.

Trying his hands out in podcast for the first time, the 56-year-old actor while talking to ANI, said, ''Performing a variety of roles in front of the camera comes naturally to me. However, taking a character as interesting as ACP Gautam to a podcast was a whole new experience. To emote through the mic, to convert expressions into some kind of sound or pause and conveying a variety of emotions just through voice and intonation- it’s all been good fun! I am eager for listeners to become a part of ACP’s Gautam life, just as I have.''

