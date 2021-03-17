Ronnie Screwvala Congratulates Bhavani Devi For Qualifying For Tokyo Olympics

Fencing, a fledgling sport in India, recently made it to the headlines after Bhavani Devi became the first fencer from Indian to qualify for Tokyo Olympics. The sportsperson has been receiving appreciations and congratulatory messages from all across and one such was producer Ronnie Screwvala. Ronnie took to Twitter and hailed Bhavani for her "outstanding achievement."

Ronnie Screwvala congratulates Bhavani Devi

While congratulating the fencer, the producer wrote, " Another glorious news in the world of sports. Congratulations #BhavaniDevi for this outstanding achievement." Apart from this, he shared the picture of the athlete after she qualified for the Olympics and made the entire country proud of her. As South Korea finished in the top four of the team event of the World Cup in Budapest, India's Bhavani Devi became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. As per reports, South Korea's result allowed her to take one of the two individual spots which are reserved for athletes from Asia and Oceania.



Apart from Ronnie, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju was also among the of people who hailed Bhavani's feat and extended luck to Bhavani for the future. "Congratulations to Indian fencer Bhavani Devi who has qualified for Tokyo Olympics! She has become the 1st ever Indian fencer to achieve the feat. My best wished to @IamBhavaniDevi," he tweeted.

In an interview with ESPN, Bhavani shared her experience of becoming the first Indian Fencer to represent India in the Olympics. Sharing her happiness, she said that finally, she feels free now. She explained the sudden nature of the event, and how she was suddenly hugging her Italian coach Nicola Zanotti while weeping. South Korea won and Bhavani was able to achieve something she had been waiting for her whole life. Bhavani Devi's career has seen its fair share of struggles, especially as the 27-year-old has spent around five years away from her country, training in Europe.

Congratulations to Indian fencer Bhavani Devi who has qualified for Tokyo Olympics! She has become the 1st ever Indian fencer to achieve the feat. My best wished to @IamBhavaniDevi pic.twitter.com/NFGJzuB4Dx — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 14, 2021

