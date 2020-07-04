'Roohi Afzana' Director Hardik Mehta Talks About OTT Release & Shooting Schedules

Due to the nationwide lockdown, many producers and directors are releasing their films on the OTT platforms. Recently, Roohi Afzana director, Hardik Mehta opened up about releasing films on either OTT platforms or theatres. Here's what he said.

Hardik Mehta talks about Roohi Afzana's possibility of getting an OTT release

Hardik Mehta, in an interview with a daily portal, talked about his idea of releasing movies on OTT platforms or in the theatres. He said that he was fine with either of the mediums and will "stand by" what his producers say. He also added that he thought his debut film, Kamyaab, might not get a theatrical release since it was a "small film". However, he got a presenter at the last minute giving Kamyaab a theatrical release.

Roohi Afzana director added that he was quite "ecstatic" after Kamyaab's theatrical release since every director dreams of it. He also said that the movie made a "splash" on the OTT platform as well and he received many congratulatory messages from every section of the society. Hence he seems quite resigned to the idea of OTT platforms also.

Talking about Roohi Afzana's possibility of having an OTT release, Hardik Mehta said that popular films like Gulabo Sitabo and Gunjan Saxena are releasing on OTT due to the current situation. So if his producers want to go down the same route, then he will stand by them. He also added that this is not a diplomatic answer, rather something he believes in.

Roohi Afzana's release got stalled after the country went on a nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie was initially supposed to release on June 5, 2020. Roohi Afzana's cast includes Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in important roles. The movie is a horror story based on a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoon.

Roohi Afzana still has around two and a half months left of production revealed Hardik Mehta. He said that the shooting schedule is complete but the VFX part is yet to be done. Hardik added that since it is a horror-comedy a lot of interesting and special sound design is required to give the complete feel of the plot. The team has not started working on the VFX yet and the director said that since it will take another two and a half months for it, they feel comfortable about it.

