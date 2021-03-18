'Roohi' Box Office Collection Crosses Rs. 16 Crores On March 17

The latest comedy-horror film Roohi released on March 11, 2021. The Hardik Mehta directorial is one of the big releases after Indian theatres were allowed 100% occupancy by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols. Roohi box office collection that reached Rs. 13.93 crores on Monday, March 15, 2021, has been dipping constantly with every passing day.

Roohi box office collection on March 17, 2021

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to reveal the latest box office collection of the movie. As per Taran Adarsh's tweet, Roohi, which faced a dip after its weekend collection has crossed Rs. 16 crores on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The film grossed Rs. 2.25 crores on Friday, Rs. 3.42 crores on Saturday, 3.85 crores on Sunday, Rs. 1.35 crores on Monday, Rs. 1.26 crores on Tuesday, and Rs. 1.22 crores on Wednesday. The total amount grossed by the movie till Wednesday is Rs. 16.41 crores. Taran Adarsh wrote that the film would reach Rs. 17.50 approximately in its extended first week. Taran also called Rs. 17.50 crores a respectable number due to the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

Roohi rating and review

Made by the makers of Stree, Roohi somehow failed to impress the audience. Despite the promising performances by the Roohi cast, the film did not work like 2018's Stree. The film casts Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Roohi review, according to the audience, disappointed with its climax. The film's rating on IMDb is 5.2/10. Roohi cast also includes Manav Vij, Alexx O'Nell, and Sarita Joshi in supporting roles.

The plot of the film revolves around two boys, Bhaura and Kattanni, who hail from a small town. The two boys are stuck with a girl named Roohi under strange conditions. Bhaura and Kattanni think of Roohi as a simple girl, but later find out her other side as Afza. Bhaura falls for Roohi while Kattanni falls for Afza which later leads them to face strange situations and characters.

