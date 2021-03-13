Roohi Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Sees Steady Footfall On Day 2

Rajkummar Rao starrer film Roohi released in theatres on March 12th, 2021. Since the film is among the first few Hindi films to release in theatres after the COVID 19 lockdown, there had been a lot of anticipation around the commercial success of the film. Even though there were doubts among fans of the actors about whether they will go to theatres, the movie made a solid start at the box office.

Roohi Box Office collection day 2

The production team of the film took to social media and revealed the box office collection of the film on the second day of its release. The post revealed that the movie has earned Rs 2.25 crore. The post mentioned in the post that the audience has brought back magic to theatre implying that the footfall in theatres for the film has been steady since day one.

On the first day of the film release, the movie saw a box office collection of Rs 3.05 crore. Trade expert, Joginder Tuteja had revealed the same in his Tweet on March 11th, 2021. He captioned the post as, “Well, have always maintained that box office speaks the loudest. #Roohi has done what most would not have imagined. The film is set to cross 3 cr opening day, something which not many were expecting.”

Well, have always maintained that box office speaks the loudest. #Roohi has done what most would not have imagined. The film is set to cross 3 cr opening day, something which not many were expecting. Good to see #DineshVijan @MaddockFilms @jiostudios taking the plunge and leading pic.twitter.com/lB3xqLiSxI — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) March 11, 2021

Roohi Plot

Roohi is a horror-comedy about two small-town boys named Bhaura (Rajkummar Rao) and Kattanni (Varun Sharma). Their town has a long going tradition of bride kidnapping and due to strange circumstances, Bhaura and Kattanni get stuck with Roohi (Janhvi Kapoor) in a forest. Bhaura helplessly falls in love with Roohi.

Roohi however seems to be possessed by a spirit. The movie then follows how the two boys try to get rid of the spirit and give her closure. Watch the trailer of the same below.

Roohi cast and other details

Roohi is a horror-comedy movie helmed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Maddock Films. Roohi's release was expected to happen in 2020 but it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Roohi's cast features Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. The film is directed by Hardik Mehta who has also worked on the critically acclaimed film Trapped and Kaamyaab. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films. The film is available to watch in theatres.