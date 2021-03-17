'Roohi' Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Stays Steady; On Par With Day 5

Roohi became the first major film to release on the big screen post the reopening of theatres. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the movie posted respectable numbers on a four-day extended weekend with Thursday being a partial holiday for Mahashivratri. The horror-comedy has witnessed a decent hold at the box office on its day 5 and day 6 as well. The total 6-day box office collection was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently in his Instagram post. Take a look below.

Roohi Box Office collection day 6

After witnessing a drop in its collection on day 5 as it was a weekday after the opening weekend, Roohi stayed steady on its day 6. Taran Adarsh revealed that the movie collected Rs 1.26 cr on Tuesday, March 16. Sharing a still from the film that featured Varun Sharma, in his caption, he wrote, “#Roohi is steady on Day 6 [Tue], almost at par with Day 5 [Mon]... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr, Mon 1.35 cr, Tue 1.26 cr. Total: â‚¹ 15.19 cr. #India biz.”

After a good opening day, the movie slowed down on March 12. However, the collections became much better on March 13 and 14 since it was a non-working day for many. Roohi’s box office collection faced a drop on March 15 and March 16, almost at par. Roohi has turned out to be the best performing Hindi film ever since the theatres have reopened.

About Roohi cast, plot and more

Roohi is a horror-comedy film helmed by filmmaker Hardik Mehta. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan. Roohi cast includes Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in lead roles. The story is about around two-small town boys who get stuck in a forest with a girl who is possessed by a witch. The story follows how the boys get rid of the spirit and try to give it closure. The IMDb rating of the film is 5.2 out of 10.

Roohi is the second instalment in producer Dinesh Vijan's Horror-Comedy Universe. The first film in the planned universe was the 2018 hit Stree and the third film will be the upcoming Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya. The makers have planned to further expand the universe with a Stree prequel as well as a sequel.