'Roohi' Box Office Collection On Day 5 Faces More Than 50% Dip Compared To Sunday

Roohi is a comedy horror film that released on March 11, 2021. The film is one of the big releases after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed 100% occupancy in the theatres from February with adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols. Being released on a four-day weekend with Thursday being a partial holiday for Mahashivratri, the film made a solid start at the box office and continued to do so throughout the weekend. However, the film got its first box-office collection drop on Day 5 on Monday.

Roohi Box Office Collection for Day 5

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and revealed that the movie collected â‚¹1.35 crore on Monday. Even though the collection is more than a 50% dip as compared to collections on Sunday which was â‚¹3.85 crore, Taran wrote in the tweet that Roohi showed a 'satisfactory hold' on the crucial Monday. Taran also added the numbers were 'much better' vis-à-vis the new releases in Hindi films during Covid-19 times. So far the film has collected a total of â‚¹ 13.93 crores comprising the collection of Thursday's â‚¹3.06 crore, Friday's â‚¹2.25 crore, Saturday's â‚¹3.42 crore, Sunday's â‚¹3.85 crores, and Monday's â‚¹1.35 crore.

Roohi Review and Cast

Roohi cast includes Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma in lead roles, and also starred Alexx O'Nell, Manav Vij, Sarita Joshi, and others in essential roles. The horror-comedy film is made by the makers of the hit film Stree but falls flat in comparison to the 2018 film. Writers Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Gautam Mehra tried really hard to make the audience laugh but their attempts barely strike the cord. However, Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi managed to live up to their on-screen aura as a timid Roohi and a fearless Afza and gave a promising performance for an actor who has only appeared in two films so far.

Roohi's plot and other details about the film

Roohi is about two small-town boys named Bhaura and Kattanni played by Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma. Their town has a long-going tradition of bride kidnapping and due to strange circumstances, the boys get stuck with Roohi, played by Janhvi Kapoor and Bhaura falls for her. They later find out Roohi is possessed by a 'chudail' and the story follows the boys trying to get rid of the spirit and give her the closure she needs. The film is directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films. The film was originally slated to release on in June 2020 but much like other Bollywood films in 2020, the release was postponed in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

