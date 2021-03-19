'Roohi' Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Maintains Steady Run On Day 8

Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor starrer recently released comedy-horror flick Roohi has maintained a steady run at the box office so far. Released on the occasion of Mahashivatri on March 11, Roohi is one of the big releases post the Indian theatres were allowed 100% occupancy in line with strict COVID-19 protocols. Roohi box office collection has upheld its steady run even on its eighth day.

Roohi Box Office Collection: Day 8

The movie has minted Rs. 1.10 crore on the eighth day of its release making its total reach approximately Rs. 16.50 Cr. This comes just a day after trade Analyst Taran Adarsh predicted that Roohi would approximately earn around Rs. 17.50 crore in its extended week. There are two more days left for the completion of this week and going by the numbers shared by Adarsh, it appears that the Roohi Box office collection may surpass the analyst’s prediction.

Roohi 's collections so far

This Hardik Mehta directorial began with a decent opening of 3.06 crore last Thursday. On the second day, the film collected saw a dip by minting Rs. 2.25 crore. During the weekend, Roohi box office collection saw a rise again with making an entry of around 3.42 crore and Rs. 3.85 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The beginning of this saw a dip in the collection again by garnering around 1.35 crore rupees. Ever since the dip, Roohi has maintained its collection by earning approximately a crore daily. The collection on Tuesday and Wednesday were 1.26 crore and 1.22 crore respectively. It is expected that the collection will rise again this weekend.

Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the comedy-horror is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Film. The plot of the story revolves around the life of a ghost bride who steps out in the night to kidnap brides. The premise chronicles the life of a witch who will get salvation only if she marries a man. After terrifying the entire village, both Varun and Rajkummar step forward to hunt the ghost bride to save the villagers. Check out the trailer of the film below: