'Roohi' Box Office: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Clocks Over Rs 8 Crore

Actors Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma starrer horror-comedy Roohi has netted more than Rs 8 crore within three days of its release, according to the makers. Roohi became one of the first major films to release theatrically after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

In a statement, the makers on Sunday said the Dinesh Vijan-backed film clocked Rs 3.42 crores net in the county on its third day, taking the total to Rs 8.73 crore. Roohi, which released on March 11, had an impressive opening of Rs 3.06 crore on the first day despite the pandemic and rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

Directed by Hardik Mehta of Kaamyaab fame, the film is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films. It is also backed by Fukrey filmmaker Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The box office performance of Roohi is being keenly observed by the trade as they gear up for a packed movie slate, starting from biggies like actioner Mumbai Saga and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Saina up for release later this month.

Roohi Plot

Roohi is a horror-comedy about two small-town boys named Bhaura (Rajkummar Rao) and Kattanni (Varun Sharma). Their town has a long-going tradition of bride kidnapping and due to strange circumstances, Bhaura and Kattanni get stuck with Roohi (Janhvi Kapoor) in a forest. Bhaura helplessly falls in love with Roohi.

Roohi, however, seems to be possessed by a spirit. The movie then follows how the two boys try to get rid of the spirit and give her closure. Roohi, previously named Rooh Afza, attempts to untangle a weird love triangle between the three.

The movie is a part of producer Dinesh Vijan's Horror-Comedy universe that comprises films like Stree and the upcoming monster-comedy Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Abhishek Banerjee. The cinematic universe will also see films like Stree prequel as well as a sequel.