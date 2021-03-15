Last Updated:

'Roohi Brings Back Audiences', Says Varun Sharma As He Shares 'proof' Of Movie's Success

Varun Sharma tweeted that 'Roohi' had brought back audiences to theatres as he shared a 'proof' of the movie's success, a pic from the theatre.

Joel Kurian
'Roohi brings back audiences', says Varun Sharma as he shares 'proof' of movies' success

Has Bollywood finally bounced  back after the COVID-19 pandemic with Roohi? After months of uncertainty on the releases, while simultaneously witnessing further growth of Over-the-Top platforms and South-based movies doing well, there seems to be some good news for the Hindi film industry too. The Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Sharma-starrer Roohi is doing well at the box office and even seemed to have gone 'housefull' at some shows.

Varun Sharma on Roohi going ‘housefull’ 

The success of a movie is often evident when the ‘housefull’ board is put up at cinema halls, to show that no more seats or tickets were available to buy. Naturally, no such movie has been seen such a board in close to a year now since the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc for the film industry.

However, one such board was finally seen at the Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai’s Bandra area, which is known to attract ‘mass’ audiences, especially during the opening weekend, as celebrities are also known to throng to this theatre to gauge the response of the audiences.

Sharing a photo of the housefulll board for Roohi, Varun Sharma was delighted and described his movie as the 'first  Hindi film of 2021' and that it was being appreciated by the audiences.The Fukrey star expressed his delight by using hashtags like ‘Magic Of Cinema Returns’ and ‘Roohi Brings Back Audiences.’

Roohi box office 

Roohi has performed well at the box in the extended weekend, after releasing on Mahashivratri on Thursday. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the collections were respectable as it minted Rs 12.58 crore. After a Rs 3.06 crore opening on Thursday, the movie witnessed a rise on Saturday and Sunday with Rs 3.42 crore and Rs 3.85 crore collections respectively. The weekday business will be crucial for the fate of the movie, the trade analyst added.    

Roohi is directed by Hardik Mehta and is a part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy franchise that includes Stree and Bhediya. This film traces in quirky situations the story of a ghost who abducts brides on the honeymoon.

 

 

