Roohi Review: Janhvi- Rajkummar's Horror-comedy Receives Mixed Reactions From Audience

Roohi review by the audience is here. The horror-comedy stars Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma in lead roles and the film released on March 11.

Roohi review

Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi has finally released. The horror-comedy is one of the first films to be released in theatres after the COVID-19 lockdown. Now, that the film is released many audience members have taken to social media to share their views about this new film.

Roohi audience reviews

Roohi is the latest horror-comedy to be released in theatres. The film was made by the Stree team. Just like Stree, Roohi also stars Rajkummar Rao. In the film, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma’s characters kidnap Janhvi Kapoor’s character named Roohi. But soon, a spirit named Afza makes Roohi’s body her new home. This incident forms the basic plotline of this new horror-comedy. Here’s what the audience has to say about Roohi

Some audience members have called the film entertaining and the acting performances also received a positive response from the people. Some audience members also pointed out how Janhvi Kapoor’s movie is the “perfect” film to re-start the theatre business after the COVID-19 lockdown. While many audience members liked the film, many were left “disappointed” with Rajkummar Rao’s latest project. Take a look at these Roohi reviews by the audience below.

Roohi’s cast and other details

Roohi is directed by Hardik Mehta and is produced by Maddock Films. The film was expected to release in 2020 but just like many other films, its release was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. As Bhawra (Rajkummar) and Kattani (Varun) kidnap Roohi (Janhvi), she is soon possessed by a ghost named Afza. Afza is a ghost who captures brides on their honeymoon.

The Roohi's cast and crew have been promoting their film for the past weeks. Ahead of the film’s release Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and his Bhediya crew watched Roohi in Itanagar. The Bhediya cast and crew took some time out and watched the film at a special screening in the town’s theatre. Varun then posted a video with the crew and talked about how they are watching a film in a movie theatre after more than a year. Varun then urged everybody to support films releasing in theatres and be safe. He also sent his best wishes to the Roohi's cast through this video. Watch Varun Dhawan’s Instagram video here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

 

 

 

