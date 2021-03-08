Roohi Review: Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon Shower Praises On The Lead Actors

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao starrer Roohi is one of the highly anticipated releases of 2021. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon watched the movie during its screening and have reviewed Roohi on their social media. They took to their respective Instagram stories to shower love and praises for the film and for the performances of the lead cast.

Roohi review by Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon

In her Instagram story, Kriti wrote tat she laughed very much during the movie. While praising Rajkummar Rao, she wrote he 'was amazing as always' and also praised Varun Sharma's comic timing as well. Praising Janhvi Kapoor as her characters Roohi and Afza, Kriti wrote that she played both these characters convincingly. Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories to say that the lead actors of Roohi made him laugh and scared him in a good way.

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a video of him sitting along with Kriti Sanon and the team of Bhediya from the screening of the film. They watched the film in Itanagar, the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh. In the video, he is also heard talking about how long have all come to theatres to watch a film. He also encouraged his fans to watch films in theatres after the pandemic had shut cinema halls.

Roohi's cast, release date and other details

Roohi is a Hardik Mehta directorial and is produced under the Maddocks Films banner. The plot of the film revolves around a ghost bride who abducts other brides when their husbands are not looking. It stars Janhvi Kapoor in the character of a ghost bride whereas Rajkummar and Varun Sharma's character fall in love with her. The release date of the film is announced as April 11, 2021.

Varun Dhawan's Bhediya

The cast and crew of Bhediya have arrived in Arunachal Pradesh to shoot the next schedule of the film. The movie is directed by Amar Kaushik and stars Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. The film is written by Niren Bhatt who has previously written the screenplay of Bala and Made In China. Varun has played the character of a werewolf who changes form at the sight of a full moon.

