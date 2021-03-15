'Roohi' Scores Decent Box Office Collections Over The Weekend, Here's How Much It Earned

Roohi has been performing decently at the Box Office after it had an extended four-day weekend run since its release on March 11, 2021. Business analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh has shared the details and earnings of the movie in a recent Instagram post. Read along to take a look at the movie’s collection in India, so far.

'Roohi' collects Rs 12.58 crore at domestic Box Office

Roohi released in theatres on March 11, 2021, on the occasion of Mahashivratri, which gave the movie and extended 4-day weekend to make better earnings at the Box office. Sharing the opening weekend box office figures of the film, Taran Adarsh stated that Roohi witnessed growth in collections on its day 4 i.e Sunday.

He wrote along with the picture, “#Roohi has a respectable 4-day *extended* weekend... Witnesses growth in several circuits on Sun, while plexes report limited growth... Mon-Thu biz crucial... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr. Total: â‚¹ 12.58 cr. #India biz”.

After good opening day collections due to partial holiday, the movie slowed down on Friday as it was a working day. However, the collections picked over the weekend on March 13 and 14.

More about Roohi

The movie has received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics but has still managed to post a respectable box-office collection even though there are restrictions in several places, following the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Not only the major Hindi theatrical release, but Roohi has also turned out to be the best performing Hindi film ever since the theatres reopened in October 2020. Before Roohi, movies like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shakeela and Madam Chief Minister were among the few films to see a big-screen release.

Roohi revolves around characters Bhaura Pandey and Kattani Qureshi who kidnap a girl named Roohi and plan to marry her. However, they realise that the girl is possessed by a witch named Afza. Roohi stars Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in lead roles. The movie is helmed by filmmaker Hardik Mehta of Kaamyaab fame. It is the second film in producer Dinesh Vijan's Horror-Comedy universe. Other films in the cinematic universe include the 2018 hit Stree and the upcoming monster-comedy Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.