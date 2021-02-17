'Roohi' Will Give Audience Laughs; Scare Them And Send A Message, Says Mrighdeep Lamba

The trailer for Dinesh Vijan produced horror-comedy Roohi dropped on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The story of the movie is based in a town where the custom is to kidnap women for marriage. Following the custom, two men end up kidnapping a woman who they don’t know is possessed. Vijan says that he was instantly thrilled after listening to the concept when writer Mrighdeep Lamba came up to him with it and that it aptly fits into his plan of a horror-comedy universe. Read along to know what more the producer and writer have to say about the movie.

Dinesh Vijan says Roohi fits perfectly into his horror-comedy universe

Roohi follows two men who kidnap a woman, in a town where it is customary to abduct a woman before marriage. However, they are unaware that she is possessed and while one falls in love with the girl, the other falls in love with the witch who has possessed her. When Mrighdeep Lamba approached Dinesh Vijan with the story, the latter was eager to do it as it was a perfect fit into his plan of a horror-comedy universe.

According to Mid-day, Vijan says that when Mrighdeep shared the story, Stree had still not released and the team worked for over a year and a half to put together a justifying end to the movie. Mrighdeep says that Roohi will have feminist undertones too and adds that they would not make a movie without a message in the current times. Lamba says that when people leave after the movie, they will discuss the laughs, scares as well as the message at the end of it.

Dinesh Vijan plans to create a horror-comedy universe similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the coming years, which he says will be dominated by ghosts and not superheroes who will do good rather than harm. The director will soon commence the filming of Munjha which is the prequel to Stree and explains what motivated Shraddha’s character in the movie; it will also be directed by Amar Kaushik. This universe will also include Bhediya, a monster comedy which features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

Roohi is set to arrive in theatres on March 11, 2021. Lamba admits that he was tempted to take up rewarding offers from OTT platforms, but this movie was meant for a theatrical release. He says that both him and Vijan are the products of theatres and adds that since Fukrey got so much love at the cinemas, Roohi had to go to big screens too irrespective of the amount of money they make.

