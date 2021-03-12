'Roohi's' Box Office Collection On Day 1: The Horror-comedy Opens To A Solid Start

There had been a lot of anticipation around Roohi’s release among fans. The film has finally been released in the theatres. All the actors in the star cast had been actively promoting this film for the last few weeks on social media to draw more audience to their film. Roohi happens to be one of the first Hindi films to be releasing in the theatres post Covid-19 pandemic, which had created certain doubts about how well the film would really perform at the box office. In a piece of pleasant news for the film’s makers, it has opened up with a positive start.

Roohi’s box office performance on Day 1

Even though the government has given a green signal for the theatres to operate with certain guidelines, there were a fair amount of people who had expressed their doubts, given that the pandemic is still at large. However, Roohi’s box office performance on the first day has put an end to all those doubts, as it has opened with an above-average collection. According to FilmiBeat, Roohi has opened with a collection of Rs. 2.5 – 3 crores on the first day, i.e., March 11.

This performance has come as an unexpected surprise for the makers and several film critics and analysts. It has been revealed that the majority share of the collection has come from Delhi and NCR region, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh. Mumbai, known to be the film capital of India, was surprisingly omitted from this list. The reason behind this is the surge of coronavirus cases that is still happening in Mumbai and some parts of Maharashtra. A Pinkvilla report has revealed that Inox, PVR and Cinepolis have together contributed Rs. 1.90 crore in the entire collection. The film thus seems to have picked up a solid start, which could result in an above par box office collection.

The makers of this film had released a few songs from the film before its release that trended well on social media. Roohi’s cast includes Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma playing the lead roles. The film has been directed by Hardik Mehta.