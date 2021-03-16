Roohi's Latest Song 'Bhootni' Is A Hilarious Take On A Man's Blind Love For A Witch

A couple of days after Hardik Mehta's Roohi hit the silver screens on March 11, 2021, the makers of the Janhvi Kapoor starrer released a brand-new song from the film on YouTube. Roohi's latest song titled Bhootni is sung by celebrated Bollywood singer Mika Singh and its music video revolves around the love story of Varun Sharma's Kattanni with Janhvi Kapoor's Afza. The peppy track's music video was dropped on Sony Music India's YouTube channel on Monday and it has raked over 1.6 million views on the video-sharing platform alone in less than 20 hours.

Roohi's songs playlist gets yet another addition with Mika Singh's 'Bhootni'

After releasing the music videos of Roohi's songs Panghat, Kishton and Nadiyon Paar (Let The Music Play) ahead of Roohi's release, the makers of the newly-released film have now added one more song to its album. After the Janhvi-Rajkummar-Varun starrer hit the big screen on March 11, the music video of its latest song titled Bhootni has been released to promote the film post-release by giving fans a sneak-peek into the horror-comedy. While the upbeat song is sung by Mika Singh, its music has been composed by the prolific composer duo, Sachin-Jigar and its lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The music video of the song gives the masses an insight into the love story of Kattanni (Varun Sharma) and Afza (Janhvi Kapoor) and showcases how the former falls deeply in love with a 'Bhootni'. For the unversed, Afza is a witch that possesses Roohi with the sole intention of getting married in the film. Bhootni's music video is a hilarious take on a man's blind love for a witch and the song's lyrics read: "Kya Mera Lena Dena Manmohni Se, Maine Bhootni Ko Dil Diya".

Check out the full music video of 'Bhootni' on YouTube below:

Meanwhile, Roohi's box office collection for Day 5 was recently revealed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. According to Adarsh's latest tweet, this Dinesh Vijan film has minted a sum total of â‚¹13.93 crores in India. The film's box office collection saw a dip on Monday with â‚¹1.35 crores. Taran Adarsh's tweet read: "#Roohi shows satisfactory hold on the crucial Mon... The numbers are much, much better vis-à-vis the new releases [#Hindi] during #Covid times... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr, Mon 1.35 cr. Total: â‚¹ 13.93 cr. #India biz."

Take a look: