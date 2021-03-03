Roohi's 'Nadiyon Paar' Song Is A Visual Delight, Beats Sure To Strike A Cord With Fans

After introducing the audience to Janhvi Kapoor's dual roles in Roohi in the music video of Panghat as "Roohi" and "Afza", the much-awaited third song from the horror-comedy has been released by the makers. While the masses first witnessed the reprised version of Shamur's cult song Let The Music Play in the trailer of the Hardik Mehta directorial, Nadiyon Paar's full song, along with its music video, was dropped on Sony Music India's YouTube channel today. The music video of the dance number stars a stunning Janhvi Kapoor as she sets the dance floor ablaze with her dazzling avatar and graceful dance moves.

Janhvi Kapoor's "Nadiyon Paar" song from "Roohi" released!

After teasing the release of Nadiyon Paar on social media for a couple of days, the makers of Roohi have finally released the music video of the song on YouTube earlier today, i.e. March 3, 2021. The peppy track is a reprised version of the iconic Shamur song "Let The Music Play" that released back in 2004. While the music of its reprised version has been composed by renowned music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, the song has been sung by Rashmeet Kaur, IP Singh and Shamur and its lyrics are penned by IP Singh as well.

Nadiyon Paar song review

The Gen-Z star Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in the music video of the sensational Shamur song's desi version by Sachin-Jigar. The 23-year-old looked like a million bucks as she rocked a shimmery golden ensemble by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Nadiyon Paar has a very Arabic vibe to it in terms of its beats as well as the aesthetics of the music video. While the video is surely a visual delight for the viewers with elaborate sets and dance moves by Janhvi, the rendition of the cult song doesn't disappoint either.

Just like the original Shamur song thumped the entire nation back in the day, its reprised version is also sure to make netizens tap their feet to the upbeat tune. Furthermore, to add the 'Roohi-ness' in the music video of Nadiyon Paar, the makers gave it an eerie touch of blood in the beginning as well as the end of the song.

Watch the full music video of 'Nadiyon Paar' on YouTube below:

