Rosie The Saffron Chapter Teaser Feat Palak Tiwari All Set To Send Chills Down The Spine

Popular TV actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to mark her acting debut as the teaser of her first film, Rosie The Saffron Chapter unveiled on Thursday. The teaser says, “If you love someone, set them free. The universe will conspire to bring them back from the dead". Meanwhile, a voice-over says that if God exists everywhere, then love, too, exists everywhere. The voice-over further adds that it is believed that in love, people see dreams with open eyes, however, his problems doubled when his dream turned into a reality.

A look at Rosie The Saffron Chapter teaser:

Reacting to the teaser, fans have poured in wishes in the comments. While one wrote 'roaring', another fan dropped in love-struck emoticons. "Dear...all my best wishes," penned another fan.

Sharing her excitement, Palak Tiwari says, "Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is a very special film for me. It required me to do a lot of research to slip under the skin of my character. But I had a great support system in the form of Vishal sir and Prernaa ma’am. I am really pumped to kick-start the last schedule of the film. Time flew by real quick! The teaser of the film that released today gives a sneak peek into the world of Rosie and I cannot wait to see how the audience reacts to it".

In the caption of the above post, the makers informed that the team of the film is gearing up to start the shooting of its final schedule. The horror-thriller is based on the real-life story of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie from Gurugram, who was an employee at a BPO company. Newbie Palak Tiwari will be seen playing the lead character.

Meanwhile, Rosie The Saffron Chapter's cast also includes Arbaaz Khan in the character of a cop. Mallika Sherawat will also be seen playing a pivotal character in the Vishal Ranjan Mishra directorial. The caption of the above post has proclaimed that Mallika will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

The film went on floors on December 18. The first schedule of the film was shot in Pune. The first day of the shoot involved a night sequence with Tiwari giving the mahurat shot. Following the Pune schedule, the team started their second schedule in Mumbai.