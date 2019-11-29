Ross O'Hennessy Is Going To Enter Bollywood With This Biopic Movie?

Ross O'Hennessy is known for playing some of the darkest and heart-wrecking characters in Hollywood. Ross has been seen in many electric shows and movies such as Mission: Impossible - Fallout, The Lost Viking, Game of Thrones, and more. Recently the news of Ross debuting in Bollywood broke out which got movie-goers speculating.

All about Ross O'Hennessy's debut in Bollywood

Ross has been playing dark and robust characters like the Lord of the bones in Game of Thrones, bloodthirsty Sir Locke in Bastard Executioner, and many more. Now according to the reports, Ross O'Hennessy is going to be seen in the Abhay Deol starrer sports biopic movie Jungle Cry. The movie is inspired by the true story of a bunch of tribal kids who were football players but got trained in Rugby and went on to win the under 14 Rugby World Cup in the UK in 2007.

No news on Ross's character has been given out, but fans are speculating many things. Reportedly, the movie will be a combined Bollywood and Hollywood production. The sports biopic is directed by Sagar Ballary who has directed many spectacular movies like the Bheja Fry series and Hum Tum Shabana.

It is rumoured that many Hollywood stars are making their debut in the Indian film industry through Jungle Cry. The trailer and poster of the movie were launched on May 19, 2019, at the Cannes Film festival. Abhay Deol shared the poster of the movie in his social media account with a heartwarming caption defining how he feels about being a part of the sports biopic.

Poster of Jungle Cry posted by Abhay Deol

