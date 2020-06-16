'Roswell, New Mexico' Season 2 Saw An End Of Many Relationships With A Bubbling Plot Twist

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 has had its finale released recently. The show has gone on for two seasons and the finale has managed to clear out a lot of plot ties that were confusing and unclear. Roswell, New Mexico stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn and Heather Hemmens.

Roswell New Mexico Season 2 Finale

The show Roswell, New Mexico has brought a rather daunting and shocking end to its second season. While the show ends on the thirteenth episode, the penultimate one shows how Jesse Manes and Helena Ortecho’s two plots come together at the carnival in CrashCon. The show manages to tie up many loose ends and also shifts the narratives of many characters.

An end to Liz and Max, again

It seems that Liz and Max will be facing a lot of problems until finally, they are able to be with each other forever. The first season’s finale saw them getting separated because Max sacrificed himself to bring Rosa back to life. The season 2 finale has also led to their separation as Liz is moving on to her next life. She is taking up a job in California. This is completely heartbreaking for all those fans who just want to see the two together, in love and happy.

Isobel's character development in the show can not only be called satisfactory but also very complete. Isobel was left with a huge trauma after season one. But in the last episode, she manages to get herself back. She is stronger, smarter and is also very positive in her approach now, which is also appreciated by Max.

An end to Michael and Maria

Michael, unfortunately, receives a heartbreak at the end, with Maria deciding to explore her psychic power in their complete sense and in the best of her ability. She is also mentally unstable herself; disturbed with what happened to her mother Mimi. Alex pushes on to his next relationship instead of making good of his relationship with Michael.

The show ends with a huge twist, revealing that there is apparently someone who looks just like Max. This fills the gap between Nora and Louise’s story and also sets up a great end to the show. It is also giving an aspect of curiosity and excitement for the fans, who are now eager to have the third season released as soon as possible.

