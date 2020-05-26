Roti Ghar's Chinu & His Mom Help Migrant Women With Sanitary Pads, Celebs Laud Efforts

Several people have stepped forward during the COVID-19 pandemic to help the distressed and needy people. One such person is Chinu Kwatra, founder of Khushiyaan foundation and runs a project called Roti Ghar. Recently, he took his mother along with him to distribute sanitary napkins among the female migrant labourers. Applauding his social service, Bollywood director Farah Khan and celebrity chef, Vikas Khanna took to their Instagram story to post about Chinu Kwatra's effort.

Chinu Kwatra's social service hailed by Farah Khan and Vikas Khanna

Chinu Kwatra, the founder of Roti Ghar that feeds several needy on a daily basis, spoke to Republic World about how Farah Khan has been generous through this time.

He said: "An actor friend of mine wanted to take an initiative, do something for the migrant labours walking back home. I picked sanitary pads from her place and distributed them to those in need."

That was when director Farah Khan knew of this initiative and messaged my friend about the same, he added. "I was so surprised when I was on a conference call with Farah Khan, who has also encouraged me and contributed to the cause. She wanted to donate sanitary napkins. She also requested for packets of sanitary napkins for her society housekeeping staff. It is truly humbling looking at the kind of support we are receiving," Kwatra said.

Bollywood director, Farah Khan had taken to her Instagram story to post about Chinu Kwatra's efforts. She also lauded him for being thoughtful enough to take his mother along because he thought women might feel shy taking the napkins from men. Celebrity chef, Vikas Khanna also took to his Instagram story to repost Farah Khan's story and lauded Kwatra for his work.

In other news, Bollywood actor, Sonu Sood has been helping migrant workers in Mumbai return to their hometown safely as Indian government announced travel relaxations from May 25, 2020. He has arranged buses to transport these distressed men and women. So far he has managed to help workers from Karnatak, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh reach home. Ajay Devgn hailed the actor for his work and posted about it on his Instagram story.

Image credit: Chinu Kwatra Instagram, Farah Khan Kunder Instagram

