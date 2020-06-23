Roy Kapur Films To Adapt 'The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise Of The East India Company'

Siddharth Roy Kapur’s production house has acquired the rights to The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of The East India Company. Kapur is all set to turn the best-seller into a grand epic, according to reports. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Roy Kapur Films acquires rights to The Anarchy

According to reports, actor Siddharth Roy Kapur’s production house, Roy Kapur Films is all set to make a series based on the world bestseller The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of The East India Company. This book is penned by historian William Dalrymple. It is being said that the production house will collaborate with one of the biggest international productions to make a film on how the British Empire rose to power in India.

Roy Kapur Films plans to put together a team of writers and showrunners to create a series based on this book. Siddharth Roy Kapur reportedly said that he believes that stories that are “compelling, relevant, and authentic” have the potential to resonate with people across all cultures and nationalities. He then said that William Dalrymple’s tale of The East India Company is one such epic story that will resonate with everyone irrespective of caste and creed.

Relating the book to today’s time, the actor said that there have been debates around the world about the increase in the power of corporations and powerful individuals to gain control over nations and people. He said that this series will be relevant on a global scale, as it is a true story where a small trading company took over an entire subcontinent. Kapur further said that he is delighted to work with William Dalrymple on this project, which will feature several characters and their race to dominate one of the wealthiest regions of the world at that point.

Author William Dalrymple has said that he is very excited looking at the “initial treatment note”. He is also set on finding ways by which they can bring this book and its characters to life, that he has been living with for over six years. He further said that it is an “incredibly exciting moment” and that he is expecting a lot from this project.

