'Roy' Movie Shooting Locations: Details About The 2015 Romantic Drama Film

Roy is a 2015 romantic drama film directed by Vikramjit Singh. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor in the title role along with Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead. Shernaz Patel, Rajit Kapur, Shibani Dandekar, Anupam Kher and others play supporting roles. Read ahead to know more about Roy movie shooting locations.

The story revolves around a casanova film-maker who meets a London-based director and falls in love with her. Later, he suffers from heartbreak. On the other hand, an international art thief decides to be a better person after falling for a woman. The film received negative reviews. The IMDb rating of the film is 3.3 out of 10. Read on to find out where was Roy movie filmed.

Roy movie shooting locations

Roy movie was shot entirely in Malaysia. Some scenes were shot in Kuala Lumpur. The major shooting was done at the beautiful, virgin locations in Langkawi. Malaysia has been one of the top locations for modern and traditional background scenery. It provides a vast array of beautiful backdrops and scenic vistas.

A few movies shot in Malaysia

The location has caught the attention of several directors in both older and more recent films. Some other films shot in Malaysia are Entrapment (1999), which featured the city of Kuala Lumpur. Fair Game (2010) was shot in Iraq, Egypt and Malaysia. The famous Bollywood film Don from 2006 has been shot in Kuala Lumpur featuring the Patronas Towers and Langkawi. The thriller film Blackhat that released in 2015 has been shot through the streets of Ipoh and Perak.

Lesser known facts about Roy