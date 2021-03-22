Last Updated:

'Roy' Movie Shooting Locations: Details About The 2015 Romantic Drama Film

Roy is a 2015 romantic drama film. The movie is directed by Vikramjit Singh. Read ahead to know more about Roy movie shooting locations.

Roy is a 2015 romantic drama film directed by Vikramjit Singh. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor in the title role along with Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead. Shernaz Patel, Rajit Kapur, Shibani Dandekar, Anupam Kher and others play supporting roles. Read ahead to know more about Roy movie shooting locations.

The story revolves around a casanova film-maker who meets a London-based director and falls in love with her. Later, he suffers from heartbreak. On the other hand, an international art thief decides to be a better person after falling for a woman. The film received negative reviews. The IMDb rating of the film is 3.3 out of 10. Read on to find out where was Roy movie filmed.

Roy movie shooting locations 

Roy movie was shot entirely in Malaysia. Some scenes were shot in Kuala Lumpur. The major shooting was done at the beautiful, virgin locations in Langkawi. Malaysia has been one of the top locations for modern and traditional background scenery. It provides a vast array of beautiful backdrops and scenic vistas.

A few movies shot in Malaysia 

The location has caught the attention of several directors in both older and more recent films. Some other films shot in Malaysia are Entrapment (1999), which featured the city of Kuala Lumpur. Fair Game (2010) was shot in Iraq, Egypt and Malaysia. The famous Bollywood film Don from 2006 has been shot in Kuala Lumpur featuring the Patronas Towers and Langkawi. The thriller film Blackhat that released in 2015 has been shot through the streets of Ipoh and Perak.

Lesser known facts about Roy 

  • According to IMDb, Vikramjit Singh was supposed to direct a film named Mera Jahaan, with Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles initially. However, the movie failed to materialize and he later attempted to make another film with Ranbir Kapoor and his then-girlfriend. Due to the fall out between the lead actors, the film didn’t work and he later decided to make Roy instead.
  • Jacqueline Fernandes played a double role in the film for the first time.
  • Roy was the second time Ranbir played the role of a thief after Besharam (2013).

 

 

