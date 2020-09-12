Royal Family Members And Their Hidden Talents And Hobbies; Read

The royal families from all over the world live a magnificent life and often entertain themselves with several activities of their interests. The British royal family members in particular are known to have various interesting hobbies. Let us take a look into those:

Queen Elizabeth II Trivia: The queen's interesting hobbies

Queen Eilzabeth II became the queen in 1953 and reigned over the UK for the last 67 years. She has some interesting hobbies and skills many people didn’t know. According to a report by British Heritage Travel, the Queen has recently fallen in love with gardening. Having the finest gardens in her surroundings from the last 67 years of her reign, her interest in gardening emerged at the age of 91.

She also gained some really good knowledge of the subject. Apart from gardening, the Queen has a keen interest in Pigeon Racing too. According to The Royal Pigeon Racing Association, the Royal Family has been spirited racers since 1886. It is also said that King George and King Edward were also enthusiastic about pigeon racing.

Stamp Collecting is one of the most popular hobbies in the world and the Queen loves it too. She herself has appeared on various stamps and it is believed that her collection is worth 2 million pounds and more. Another interesting hobby of hers is horse-riding.

Hobbies of Royals that will surprise you

According to Britain Magazine, the full name of Prince Harry is Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and he was the first member of the royal family to fight a battle during his time in Afghanistan in 1982. According to a report by Purewow, Prince Charles loves raising his own chickens. He is also the Poultry Club of Great Britain Patron.

Prince Harry enjoys playing polo and often plays charity matches along with his brother William. Not many people know that he has a group of female fans who are called “Harry Hunters”. Meghan Markle is a huge fan of Yoga and she’s been practicing it since her childhood. The couple even has a private studio for their yoga activities.

Prince Philip has a way with barbequing and is considered the most avid chefs among the royals.

Prince Williams is a huge fan of motorcycles and is an enthusiastic motorcyclist. Though her wife isn’t a big fan of her hobby.

One of Kate Middleton’s hobbies is photography. She loves photography so much that she is a proud patron of the Royal Photographic Society.

Prince George has been into skiing since he was 2 years old. Moreover, he has developed a love for ballet like her sister Princess Charlotte.

