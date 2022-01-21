'RRR' Big Clash: Ram Charan, Jr NTR Starrer To Clash With 'Bachchan Pandey' Or 'Runway 34'

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR was postponed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in India. The makers of the multi-starrer movie led by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR have now shared two possible release dates for the film. As the pandemic had postponed several movies, filmmakers are rushing to grab good dates for the release of their movies. As a result, several tentpole movies are bound to clash at the box office.

RRR makers announced that the movie will either release in March or April and if the film releases in March, it will clash with Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey. However, if the movie releases in April it will clash with Ajay Devgn's Runway 34.

RRR to either clash with 'Bachchan Pandey' or 'Runway 34'

The makers of RRR released a statement on Twitter as they announced that the movie will be released on either March 18 or April 28. The announcement read, "If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release the film on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, RRR movie will release on 28th April 2022.

While the makers are trying to take advantage of the Holi weekend in March, they will also have to look out for the clash with Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey that will also be released on March 18. Bachchan Pandey stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles along with Pankaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi, and Prateik Babbar.

On the other hand, if RRR releases in April, it will clash with Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 which will be released on April 29. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh. Meanwhile, other movies like Shamshera, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Radhe Shyam will also be released in March-June.

More about 'RRR'

RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by NT Rama Rao Jr., who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameo roles along with Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson. The movie was also postponed previously as it was initially scheduled to release on July 30, 2020.

(Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie/@runway34film/@akshaykumar)