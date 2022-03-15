Last Updated:

RRR Director SS Rajamouli Reviews New Teaser Of 'Brahmastra'; Calls Alia Bhatt 'flawless'

RRR director SS Rajamouli recently took to his social media to share his honest feedback over the newly released teaser of Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.

RRR

Touted as one of the hotly anticipated films of recent times, the Ayan Mukerji directorial Hindi Superhero film Brahmastra will star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The long-gestating film has garnered major hype since its announcement as fans are eager to see the real-life couple romancing on the big screen for the first time. Moreover, it will not only be a treat for Ranbir Kapoor fans who are patiently waiting to see him on the screen again but also a treat for Alia Bhatt fans who enjoyed her latest blockbuster Gangubai Kathiawadi. 

The young actor rang in her 29th birthday today i.e March 15 and received a special gift from director Mukerji who released a new teaser centred around her character Isha of the upcoming film. The short teaser was enough to give a glimpse of the film's powerful visual effects as well as exhibit Bhatt's smooth transition from a serious role to a completely new avatar. While fans are showing praises for the birthday girl, celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is preparing for the release of his film RRR which also stars Alia Bhatt, appeared thoroughly impressed with the 29-year-old. 

SS Rajamouli reviews Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra

Taking to his official Twitter handle, RRR director SS Rajamouli reviewed Ayan Mukerji's forthcoming Brahmastra new teaser starring Alia Bhatt. Describing Bhatt as 'Flawless', he wrote, ''Visuals are fantastic and @aliaa08 is flawless as she is always. Can’t wait to see what Ayaan has kept in store to surprise all of us. #Brahmastra''. Pleased with Rajamouli's shoutout, Bhatt responded to his post by tweeting, ''Sirrr!!! You’re the best thank you for this''. 

Ayan Mukerji released the new teaser on the occasion of Bhatt's 29th birthday by writing, ''Happy Birthday, Little One. For all the Joy… the Pride… the Inspiration, and the Magic that you make me feel…Here’s something to celebrate you on your special day 💥Our Isha - the Shakti of Brahmāstra - in the first visuals we are releasing from our movie ! Love. Light. Fire. Go !''

Meanwhile, as mentioned earlier, SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will be released on March 25, 2022, in theatres. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra will be released on 9 September 2022. 

