'RRR': Kangana Ranaut Hails 'unsung Hero' Of The Magnum Opus; Calls SS Rajamouli 'king'

RRR has been enthralling audiences across the world with its high-octane action sequences and dramatic storyline. That has led to the film going on to become the highest week 1 grosser of the COVID-19 pandemic era.

The film has also found a fan in a familiar name, Kangana Ranaut. The actor had recently praised the Jr NTR-Ram Charna movie, as well as the director, SS Rajamouli. She now expressed her thoughts through a video, where he hailed one 'unsung hero' associated with the movie.

Kangana Ranaut showered praises on Rajamouli's father, veteran screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who has penned the story of the movie. She sought a prestigious honour for him for youngsters to have inspiration like him.

She also hailed the patriotic theme of the movie, as well as the performances of the leads, and called Rajamouli a 'king.'

Kangana Ranaut hails KV Vijayendra Prasad for RRR

In a video on Instagram, Kangana said, "Yesterday, I watched the film RRR with my family. The film does not need anyone's promotion and it has been breaking all existing records and creating new records. When a true Indian watches this film filled with patriotism and portrays Indian culture, tradition, pride, and encouragement of good art and culture, one wishes to say a few words in its praise. When we see the story of freedom fighters Ram and Bheem, we realise that there might have been so many other unsung heroes."

"Similarly, there are a lot of unsung heroes, about which the media won't tell you about, like the film's writer KV Vijayendra Prasad ji," she added.

Kangana stated, "He has given so many successful films and at age 80, he is the busiest writer. While others might be completing their script in 6 months, 5 years or 10 years, he completes his script in just 15 days. A person meeting gets filled with passion."

"I feel there is no one else in the industry, who deserves an honour like Padma Vibhushan or any award bigger than that, more than him. That is not his need, but our need, so that youngsters can have ideals like him so that more such people like him come into the industry," The Tanu Weds Manu star said.

Kangana also said, "Every artist in the film has done well. NTR ji, Ram charan ji, and words for the director Rajamouli are not enough. His name has Raja, so all we can say is, 'long, live the king, thank you for RRR."'

Kangana had worked with KV Vijayendra Prasad for the movie Manikarnika, which she starred in and also directed after the original director backed out. The film fetched her a National Award for Best Actress.

RRR box office

Meanwhile, the film earned Rs 132 crore for its Hindi version, which is the highest week 1 collection of this year. Across the world, the movie is reported to have grossed over Rs 700 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.