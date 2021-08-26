'RRR' Makers Announce Shoot Wrap As Post Production Moves 'at Brisk Pace'

The filmmakers of the upcoming Telugu period drama, RRR, have recently taken to their official Twitter handle and shared an update about the film. They have announced the wrap of the film that is helmed by SS Rajamouli. RRR features Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. Read on to know more about the film.

SS Rajamouli wraps up filming of RRR

And thats a wrap! 🤟🏻

Except a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of #RRRMovie. Incidentally finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19th 2018. pic.twitter.com/lfXErpTbSS — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) August 26, 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the filmmakers of Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt starrer RRR shared an update about the film. They tweeted, "And that's a wrap! Except for a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of #RRRMovie. Incidentally finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19th 2018."

The makers also dropped a picture that reads, "The Entire Shoot has been Wrapped up except a couple of pickup shots. The Post Production work is moving at a brisk pace. More Updates Coming Soon."

RRR has managed to hogg the limelight with its stellar cast, posters and regular updates. It is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2021 and fans are eagerly waiting for the release. The Telugu period drama is helmed by SS Rajamouli and bankrolled by DVV Entertainments. Alongside Charan, Jr NTR and Bhatt, the multi-lingual film also stars Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles.

The film is a fictional tale of the lives of two freedom fighters in the 1920s pre-independent era. Charan will be seen playing Alluri Sitarama Raju, while Jr NTR will be portraying Komaram Bheem. Bhatt has been paired opposite Charan while Jr NTR will be romancing Morris.

The first song of the film, Dosti, has already been released on the special occasion of Friendship Day. Bhatt had also taken to her Instagram handle and shared the video. She wrote, "On this Friendship day, witness the coming together of two powerful opposing forces - Ramaraju & Bheem #Dosti #Natpu #Priyam Music Video Out Now," she captioned the poster."

The film was initially planned to release on July 30, 2020. However, due to unforeseen delays including Jr NTR and Ram Charan's injuries during production, forced the filmmakers to push the release date. The ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown had also disrupted the production. The film will now be releasing in multiple languages on October 13.

(IMAGE CREDITS: RRR MOVIE INSTAGRAM)