'RRR' Making Video Promises The SS Rajamouli Directorial To Be A Visual Treat. Watch

Makers of RRR, one of the most anticipated film of this year, recently surprised fans by releasing a video July 15 that shows glimpses from the making of the film. The behind-the-scene video gives the first visual glimpse into the world of RRR. Director SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter to share the making video that described the grandeur of the making of the magnum opus. From high-octane power-packed action sequences to the largest and loudest blast, the film promises to be a visual delight.

RRR making video is a visual treat

“A glimpse into the making of @RRRMovie… Hope you all love it,” wrote SS Rajamouli. The video showed the team making the sketches of the sets to massive action set pieces. The video establishes that RRR could just be the film that can bring back audiences into the theatres amid the pandemic. The RRR making video also introduces all the key characters from the movie, and also features a few foreign actorsa as well. Set in the pre-independence India, the film is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. RRR stars Ram Charan, NTR Jr along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. From big-scale power-packed action sequences to the best visual sequences, the film as it assures to be a blockbuster. RRR will hit the screens worldwide on October 13, 2021 subject to the challenging circumstances.

Suppppaperb.... RAM CHERUN TEJ 👌👌👌👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/jlo3cw4oAB — Y n b rao (@Nagubadri) July 15, 2021

#RRRroar it's in looooop in my laptop from 15min🔥🔥💪💪



My most favourite @ssrajamouli sir presence giving me ultimate GOOSEBUMPS every time I watch #RRRMovie making vedio💪💪#SSrajamouli AIMING FOR INDIA'S BIGGEST BLOCKBUSTER 💪💪@mmkeeravaani sir BGM goosebumps 🔥🔥🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zo9fvT86gQ — 𝐕7™🇮🇳 (@vijjuxi) July 15, 2021

For ur hardworking and effort I will watch in telegram sir. Wishing you all the best — Rajesh (@Rajesh93259321) July 15, 2021

Sharing the video, Jr NTR wrote: “We hustle, we have fun! It has been such an exciting experience to work with this team for @RRRMovie. A journey I will forever cherish. Happy to share a glimpse into the making of #RRRMovie.” Produced by DVV Danayya on a massive budget, RRR will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada as well. Several fans of the film and director were quick to express their happiness overseeing the making video. One of the users wrote, “My most favourite @ssrajamouli sir presence giving me ultimate GOOSEBUMPS every time I watch #RRRMovie making a video.” Another user wrote, “Loved it ?? We had Goosebumps!.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “For ur hard working and effort I will watch in telegram, sir. Wishing you all the best.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Rajamouli sir. You are the best, only best, forever best.”

We hustle, we have fun! It has been such an exciting experience to work with this team for @RRRMovie.



A journey I will forever cherish. Happy to share a glimpse into the making of #RRRMovie.https://t.co/DgY8x05hjA#RoarOfRRR @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) July 15, 2021

