'RRR', 'Sooryavanshi', '83' & More Films Eyeing Release Date As Theatres Reopen

With several films waiting under the curtains for a release date, cinephiles would soon be able to relive their dreams of watching their favourite movies on the big. Maharashtra was one of the few states, where cinema halls were yet to open under the COVID restrictions. However, that is about to change as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray made an exciting announcement on Saturday and mentioned that "theatres and auditoriums in Maharashtra will open after 22nd October 2021 while observing all COVID safety protocols." This news came after Karnataka and Kerala were considering easing COVID-related restrictions for cinema halls as well. Keeping this good news in mind, here are some much-awaited films that could finally get a theatrical release date.

Theatres and auditoriums in Maharashtra will open after 22nd October 2021 while observing all COVID safety protocols. SOP is in the works and will be declared soon. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 25, 2021

Films to release in theatres after October 22

With theatres to reopen in Maharashtra shortly, here's a list of a few much-awaited films that could get theatrical release dates soon.

Sooryavanshi

This Hindi action film has been in the news since it was announced. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film will see Akshay Kumar as an Anti-Terrorism Squad chief opposite Katrina Kaif to take the lead roles. Featuring Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Javed Jaffrey and other stars, the trailer promises an action-packed adventure.

RRR

RRR is touted to be a period action drama film and will be helmed by S S Rajamouli. The upcoming Tamil film will see N T Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris take on pivotal roles. The film was recently in the news after the makers launched some official merchandise, that fans went gaga over.

Jersey

As theatres reopen, fans eagerly await the Shahid Kapoor starter sports drama Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film will be a remake of a 2019 Telugu film of the same title. Apart from Kapoor, the film will also feature Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in lead roles. The film will revolve around a cricketer in his 30s, who aims to get back into the sport.

83

83 is another Bollywood sports drama that has been one of the most anticipated films among fans. Tracing the story of India's first Cricket World Cup win in 1983, the film will see Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, the then captain of the Indian team. Ranveer's wife, Deepika Padukone will also play his wife on-screen as she takes on the role of Romi Dev in the upcoming film.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Touted to be a social comedy, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is also expected to announce a theatrical release soon as theatres reopen. The film will see Ranveer Singh playing the titular role of Jayesh Parekh aka Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film will also star Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles. The film's plot will revolve around a Gujarati man who believes that men and women should get equal rights in society.

(Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie, @itsrohitshetty, @ranveersingh)