'RRR': SS Rajamouli unveils new celebratory poster on Ugadi, fans pour in love

Ugadi celebrations got an added treat after Baahubali fame director took to Twitter and surprised fans with a new poster of his upcoming magnum opus film RRR aka Ranam Roudram Rudhiram. The new poster of the film stars the two leads, Ram Charan and Jr are seen sharing their joyful moments with others while swinging in the air. The poster shows Ram Charan‘s character Alluri Sitharama Raju wearing checkered pants while Jr NTR‘s character Komaram Bheem is seen dressed in a simple white kurta-pajama.
While captioning the poster, Rajamouli wrote,” Happy Ugadi to you all..:)” The film that is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner, is set in the pre-independence era. Apart from the two stars, actress Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will also be playing a powerful and intriguing character in the forthcoming film. RRR is reportedly based on the two prominent freedom fighters from the Southern part of the country. RRR is slated to hit the screens as the big Dussehra release on October 13 this year in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The music of the film has been given by MM Keeravani and KK Senthil Kumar is the cinematographer for the action-packed film.
Several fans of the film that are eagerly waiting for the release were quick enough to send in their wishes to the entire team. One of the users thanked the makers for the poster and expressed his desire to see Ram Charan and Suriya together on screen. Another user wrote that all the fans are eagerly waiting for the film in theatres. A third user chimed in hailed Ram Charan’s look in the film.
Ram Charan had unveiled his powerful first look from the film that showed him portraying great valour and strength. Ram Charan while sharing the poster on Twitter, expressed his emotions of playing such a powerful character. Calling it an honour and privilege to portray the character of Alluri Sita Ramaraju, the actor wrote, "Bravery, honour, and integrity. A man who defined it all! It's my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju Fire. #RRR #RRRMovie."
