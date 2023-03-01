RRR Stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR To Perform Naatu Naatu At Oscars 2023?

Ram Charan recently revealed that he would love to perform the Oscar nominated song Naatu Naatu at this year’s Academy Award. In a recent interview, the actor admitted it would be difficult to perform the whole song live but he is all for doing the hook step if given the chance.

Speaking to Letterbox, Ram Charan said, “We would love to do Naatu Naatu anywhere that we are being appreciated, but not every place accommodates us to perform. But if we’re at the Oscars and there’s a request, and there’s time, why not? We’ll be more than happy to entertain our audience, who have given us so much."

"To do the whole number on the stage would be difficult, as it takes a lot of breath and energy. But definitely the hook step. Why not?”

Meanwhile, The Academy already announced that Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform the popular song at this year's Oscars. Earlier on Wednesday, the Academy shared the news on their Instagram handle.

Ram Charan's reaction to RRR's potential win at Oscars

Recently, Ram Charan also talked about the song's potential win at Oscars 2023. The actor said that he wouldn't be able to believe it, but if they win it, it would be the win of India.

Speaking to ABC News Live, Ram Charan said, “I don't think I'll believe it if Naatu Naatu wins an Oscar. Someone should wake me up and say, ‘Go take it’. I'll be the happiest, not only for us but for the entire country of India.”

RRR's wins so far

RRR has not just won hearts around the world but also a few international awards including four HCA Awards, two Critics Choice Awards and a Golden Globe. The film is now rooting for an Oscar award in the Original Song category.

Oscars 2023 will take place on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host after previously anchoring the award show in 2017 and 2018.