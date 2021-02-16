RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Visits Mithun Chakraborty; Star Answers On WB CM Face Speculation

Rashtriya Swamamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat met actor Mithun Chakraborty at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. The meeting came amid the RSS affiliate Bharatiya Janata Party's aggressive push in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections later this year. Interestingly, it is not the first time that the duo met, as another such event in October 2019 at RSS headquarters in Nagpur had made headlines.

READ: Suvendu Adhikari Hits Out At TMC; Says 'Mamata Govt Wants To Turn Bengal Into Bangladesh'

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat meets Mithun Chakraborty

Mohan Bhagwat arrived at Mithun Chakraborty’s residence in Madh Island area in Mumbai. The meeting went on for over one hour. As per sources, another meeting is lined up in the next 4-5 days.

When asked if it was a political meeting, Mithun Chakraborty replied, “See, I have a spiritual relationship with him and it is very deep. And it had been decided before, that whenever he comes to Mumbai, he will come home. It is just that I just returned from a shooting in Lucknow and he was in Mumbai, so we came together. And he has come home so that means he loves me. He asked me to bring my family along to Nagpur. That is all. We had breakfast together. No politics. Please don’t link it and blow it out of proportion.”

When asked if he’d join the political battle currently amid speculation, he said, “You can speculate, but currently there are no plans.”

He also dismissed that he’d be a ‘potential CM candidate’ by saying, ‘Namashkar, Dhanyavad’.

Mithun had been a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Trinamool Congress (TMC), nominated by the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, before resigning in 2016. The veteran actor enjoys an iconic status in the state, where he was born and brought up.

READ: Mukul Roy Writes To HM Shah On Plight Of Bengal Para Teachers; Alleges Demands 'unheard'

Among his professional ventures, Mithun Chakraborty was last seen in the movie The Tashkent Files in 2019. He is reportedly set to feature in movies titled 12 'O' Clock, Hason Raja, Bhootiyapa and the Kashmir Files this year.

BJP’s Bengal push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda have already made multiple visits to West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections. This is apart from many leaders of the TMC joining the BJP in the past few weeks. The latest setback for TMC was the resignation of veteran leader Dinesh Trivedi from Rajya Sabha, amid speculation of him joining BJP.

READ: West Bengal: DYFI, SFI Thrash Kolkata Police Officials Over Death Of Left Activist

READ: After Attack On BJP's Babu Master, 2 Arrested By West Bengal Police In North 24 Parganas

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.