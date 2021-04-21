Rubina Dilaik Goes From 'no Mask To 'mask On' In Latest Reel; Urges Fans To 'be Safe'

Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Rubina Dilaik has been making waves on social media with her Instagram reels flaunting her beauty and fashion outfits. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram to share an interesting reel with multiple pictures and gave out a message to her fans. Check out Rubina Dilaik's Instagram reel.

Rubina asked fans to 'be safe'

The 33-year-old actress shared a reel on her Instagram where she can be seen walking around in a garden donning a saree. Later in the video, Rubina can be seen emerging from behind the trees sporting a completely different outfit, a black bodycon dress with a matching black mask. The actress urged her fans to 'be safe' in the caption of her post. The video was paired with Mithoon's Intezaar featuring Arijit Singh, Asees Kaur song.

Netizens' reaction to Rubina Dilaik's Instagram reel

Fans could not help but be in awe of Rubina's beauty in the Instagram reel as the comment section was filled with comments such as 'beautiful' and 'pretty'. Several fans also started voting for their favourite look from the video with many commenting that the black dress looked amazing on her while some commented that Rubina looked exceptional in the saree look. Another fan commented about how beautifully Rubina carried both outfits.

Rubina Dilaik's photos from the reel

Along with posting the reel, Rubina also uploaded multiple pictures from the reel on her Instagram. In the first post, Rubina can be seen sporting the black bodycon dress with a dazzling mask and pair of sunglasses. In another post, Rubina uploaded candid pictures of her donning saree with the caption that read 'Rain or Sun, we will never let you miss the fun'.

Rubina Dilaik's videos and photos on Instagram

The young actress is followed by over 4 million people on social media where she posts pictures and videos of her fashion photoshoots and music videos. In a recent video, Rubina shared a funny morning routine where she can be seen figuring out her healthy breakfast only to end up eating a burger. Check out some of Rubina Dilaik's photos on Instagram here.

