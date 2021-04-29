Rubina Dilaik Reveals Someone Tried To Hack Her Instagram Account, Says 'what A Waste'

Actress Rubina Dilaik recently fell prey to cybercrime and she took to Instagram to reveal that someone tried to hack her Instagram account. Rubina highlighted the attempt, criticized the hacker, and revealed that the location of the person trying to intrude was showing Delhi. She called out the hacker and said, “You have so much time to waste...!! ... what a waste."

Rubina Dilaik falls prey to cybercrime

The note read, “Someone is trying to log in to my Instagram account, and the location is Delhi! Get a life and use your energy on the crisis the Nation is going through.” Earlier this month, Rubina's husband and actor Abhinav Shukla during his interview with SpotboyE had mentioned a website that shared contact numbers of several stars, including Rubina. Abhinav shared that he tracked the website with the help of a friend. Further, he said that because of the website, Rubina was getting random messages and calls from across the globe. In a bid to stop this, he sought help from his fellow engineer collegemate to report it or get it removed. After discussing the matter with him, Abhinav shared that it took him three days to get that page disabled.

Meanwhile, on the work front, post winning Bigg Boss 14, the actress has reprised her role in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as Soumya Singh. Rubina Dilaik plays the role of Soumya Singh, a trans person who gets married to Harman Singh, by order of Harak Singh his father. The two eventually fall in love but get exiled by their family members because of Soumya's truth. The story continues to explore their relationship and shed light on society's views towards eunuchs. Apart from this, she featured in a music video Marjaaneya along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The song was crooned by Neha Kakkar which was released on March 18, 2021. The music video gained more than 36 million views.

(Image credit: RubinaDilaik/ Instagram/ PTI)