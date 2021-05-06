Ruchi Malviya On Playing An Influencer In 'Mukesh Jasoos': 'It Feels Nice To Stand Out'

Actor Ruchi Malviya, who is known for distinct roles from OTT platform shows, will soon be appearing in an upcoming comic caper Mukesh Jasoos. Ruchi Malviya will be seen playing one of the lead roles in this Disney+ Hotstar show opposite Rahul Bagga. Read further to know more about Ruchi Malviya's latest show and the role she will play.

Ruchi Malviya on playing the role of an influencer

According to Mid-day, Ruchi will essay the role of a social media influencer in this comedy show. She explained her role and said her character is the opposite of what she is in real life. She found this difference in characters to be more interesting. She further mentioned that her character in the show comes from a humble background. She is married to the lead character Mukesh, played by Rahul, who is a simple and down-to-earth man. She also explained that the woman she is playing is innocent and vulnerable, however, she has big aspirations.

Ruchi on Mukesh Jasoos' selection process

Ruchi also shared how she bagged this lead role. She called the selection process long as it involved two rounds of auditions. One of them required a self-recorded clip while the other one she gave at the producer's office. She further said how she felt nice standing out in the crowd as several influencers and other actors also auditioned for the part.

The cast of Mukesh Jasoos also includes Poonam Dhillon, Paritosh Tripathi, and Rajeshwari Sachdev. Poonam Dhillon will play the role of Ruchi's mother in the series. While talking about Poonam, Ruchi said she felt enriching while sharing the screen with an experienced actor. She further said Poonam Dhillon did not make her feel intimidated by her presence and rather guided her. Ruchi said her co-star Rahul Bagga was calm and composed while Rajeshwari was wonderful.

Details about Mukesh Jasoos

The trailer of the upcoming series, with 20 episodes, has been doing fairly well since its release. The plot of the comic series revolves around a lawyer named Mukesh. Things take a turn in his life when he changes his profession to become a detective. The series is set to release on May 7, 2021.

