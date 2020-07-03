Ruchi Malviya Spreads Awareness About Mental Health With Her Short-film 'Trap'

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a number of celebrities have come up and spoken about depression. One such celebrity happens to be Ruchi Malviya. She recently made a short film, Trap that revolves around the matter of depression. The short film is available on the digital content consumption platform, HumaraMovies. Read more to know about Ruchi Malviya’s short film, Trap.

Ruchi Malviya tries to spread awareness about depression with Trap

The film revolves around a person who's suffering from a mental illness, depression and is probably having a tough time living with their inner demons. The film has been shot and directed by Ruchi herself. She shot the film inside her house while spending time through the lockdown. She recently spoke to a news house about her character in the film. Ruchi Malviya says that the times we are living in are tough and uncertain and hence anxiety and depression can creep in as an uninvited guest. She tries to explain that the mind is also a part of the body then why one should treat it any different.

She urged her fans to take care of their mental health and says they should definitely seek help if and when required. She says that depression should be treated exactly like any other physical ailment and says that it's time we eliminate the taboo associated with mental health. When asked about the inspiration of the short film, Rushi says that she just wanted to use her skills and her abilities to bring about some awareness under the worldwide circumstances. Ruchi ends the conversation by saying that it's our duty to look after ourselves first and then only we are capable of extending a helping hand towards others in need. Watch the film here:

Bollywood tries to raise awareness about Mental health

A number of other celebrities of the Hindi film industry have been sharing posts to spread awareness about mental health. similarly, Deepika Padukone has not only been posting about her life in quarantine but has also shared a Mental Health Guide through a new Instagram feature. She becomes the first Indian celebrity to have a wellness guide on her Instagram. Deepika Padukone’s Mental Health Guide has been made in collaboration with The Live Love Laugh Foundation. They have shared a total of 15 posts in the article which gives the views 15 different ideas to stay cheerful during this global pandemic.

