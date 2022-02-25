'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness': Ajay Devgn Shares Action-packed BTS Clip Ahead Of Release

Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his OTT series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and took to his social media account to give fans a glimpse of what went on behind the scenes of the show. The actor can be seen in several action-packed sequences and fans can't wait to see him bring the show to life. The actor will be seen taking on the role of ACP Rudra Veer Singh in the six-episode series. The upcoming action-drama will release on March 4, 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ajay Devgn in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness BTS video

The Bollywood actor took to his social media account on Friday and gave his fans and followers online a glimpse of what to expect from his upcoming OTT series Rudra. He was seen in several action scenes that involved him running, breaking down doors and punching people. He was also seen expressing emotions of anger and love and fans are eager to see how he will bring the character of ACP Rudra Veer Singh to life. The short BTS clip from the sets of Rudra: The Edge of Darkness also saw the actor having discussions with the cast and crew of the series.

Watch the Rudra BTS video here

Rudra trailer

Taking on the role of a super cop, Ajay Devgn was seen trying to chase and hunt down criminals in the trailer of the show. His numerous action sequences have fans awaiting his presence in yet another cop avatar. The show will see Devgn take on the lead role alongside Rashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Ashish Vidyarthi, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Milind Gunaji and others. The all-new show is set to release on March 4, 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar.

The upcoming show will be the remake of the popular British series, Luther, which saw Idris Elba play the lead character. In a recent chat with ANI, the actor mentioned that his upcoming action flick 'could be better' than its British counterpart. He also told his fans and followers that the OTT show had lots of drama and suspense in store for them.

