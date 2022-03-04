'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness' Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn's OTT Debut Is 'on Fire'

As the fans were eagerly waiting to welcome Ajay Devgn on his OTT debut with the psychological crime thriller series, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, the show took the internet by storm. The series is based on the British TV show Luther and features Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol and Raashi Khanna in the lead alongside many other talented cast members.

Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for many of his upcoming movies namely Runway 24, Maidaan, Thank God, Drishyam 2 and Bholaa. He will also be making a guest appearance in the highly-awaited S. S. Rajamouli's period action drama film, RRR.

Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness Twitter Review

The moment Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness surfaced on Disney+ Hotstar, the fans rushed to the OTT platform to watch the show. they soon began sharing their reviews on Twitter on how much they loved the series. One of the fans praised the performance of the cast members by stating that they were superb and added that Ajay Devgn and Raashi Khanna's chemistry was top-notch. Some also mentioned that cannot wait further to watch the next season of the show while others added that Ajay Devgn was on fire in his OTT debut.

Many fans also lauded the thrilling twists in the series and added how it blew their minds while others urged everyone to surely watch the series. While many showered tons of praise on Ajay Devgn for his performance in the show, there were some who specified how stunned they were on watching Raashi Khanna's stellar performance. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Ajay Devgn-starrer Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness.

Watched #Rudra Episode 1...

Very much surprised by #RashiKhanna's performance despite having seen a lot of her telugu movies #RudraOnHotstar — Ashish Pandey (@iap92) March 3, 2022

Finished watching #RudraOnHotstar superb performances by @RaashiiKhanna_ and @ajaydevgn their chemistry is top notch can't wait for season 2 #Rudra — Abhishek kumar(vinayak) (@vobiharkaladka) March 4, 2022

#Rudra Done. Fantastic show. Wasn't expecting this to be that good but it was amazing. @ajaydevgn aag hai. pic.twitter.com/U7Ee041mQH — Raman (@RahulMRaman) March 4, 2022

@ajaydevgn is on fire 🔥🔥 in #Rudra . Known for his entries in movies but this entry in OTT is the best one. — आशुतोष सक्सेना (@Ashutosh2822) March 4, 2022

It’s totally #TODFOD crime drama @ajaydevgn twist at end makes my mind blow 🥰🥰 #Rudra @RaashiiKhanna_ your presence makes Rudra more powerful and impactful . It’s worth watching u both together best Episode is #BaliKabakra 4&6 TOD FOD Rudra ko gussa nahi dilaneka @disneyplus pic.twitter.com/3J1wzBQKkt — sultan mirza (@AjayDevgnLoverr) March 3, 2022

Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness cast

Apart from Ajay Devgn in the lead essaying the role of DCP Rudraveer "Rudra" Singh, other notable actors in the series include Esha Deol as Shaila Addagatla, Raashi Khanna as Dr Aliyah Choksi, Ashwini Kalsekar as Commissioner Deepali Handa, Atul Kulkarni, Ashish Vidyarthi, Milind Gunaji, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Luke Kenny and many more.

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn