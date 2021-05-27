Rudrakaal Actor Sambhav Jain To Play Lead Role In Web Series 'Made For Each Other'

Sambhav Jain is one of the budding actors currently working in Rudrakaal and is gearing up for the release of his upcoming web series, Made For Each Other. While the actor has also played significant roles in series such as MX Player's Becharey, Rickshaw and Sweet and Sour, he will now be seen as one of the leads in his latest series alongside Raghvika Kohli. As the filming for Made For Each Other will soon begin in Delhi, the Rudrakaal actor recently shared details about the show and how the OTT platforms have created a plethora of work for newcomers.

Sambhav Jain to be cast in Made For Each Other

IMAGE: PR

In a recent interaction, Sambhav Jain spoke about his upcoming show and stated that the shooting of the web series will begin soon. Speaking about the plot of the series, he said, ”It is an interesting story of a young couple staying in a live-in relationship and shows how they get separated and then again reunite after a particular situation. It's like a roller coaster ride for them and a complete graph of relationship. It's very realistic in terms of emotion, conversation and situation. It's a series of 7 episodes.” He even shared details about his character and said, “I'm playing the lead character of a boyfriend who works in a call centre. They have differences and how they come above that is very interesting. It's rom-com and a sweet story. I'm very much excited and waiting for the shoot to start. It will be for a leading ott platform. Hope people will like it.”

Sambhav Jain also talked about his wishlist that included the Bollywood actors he wished to work with and stated how many such actors were very talented, hardworking, and passionate. He added, “Actors like Alia Bhat, Tabu, they are amazing. Sridevi is my favourite actor, I always wanted to work with her though unfortunately, it's not possible now. With Kareena Kapoor though, I've worked with her twice - Once in an advertisement and once in the movie Good Newwz. I would love to work with her again. Actors like Shahid Kapoor always inspire me.” He even shared a list of directors he wished to work with and mentioned, “When it comes to directors, there is a long list obviously. I would love to work with Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Neeraj Pandey, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Aditya Chopra - the list goes on. I took their names because the movies that they make every time are quite realistic, brilliant cinema and wonderful story, and beautiful execution. I would love to work for a film which has a good story, director, good team, good co-actors."

IMAGE: PR

Sambhav Jain even agreed to the fact that OTT platforms had originated a lot of work with great opportunities for newcomers and stated, "Yes, I completely agree that ever since OTT platforms have arrived, the amount of content created is higher. Therefore, lots of talented artists get many opportunities to demonstrate their talent and to fulfil their passion. And for newcomers, it's a golden period because I feel that unlike box-office films, even if you are a new face, if the film or series is good then it will definitely work but in cinema, they need a known face to attract masses generally. So yes, it's a great boon for all the talented people."

IMAGE: PR

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.